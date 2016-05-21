JERUSALEM May 21 Hapoel Beersheba ended a 40-year wait to win the Israeli Premier League title for a third time on Saturday after a 3-1 home victory over Bnei Sakhnin on the final day of the campaign.

Beersheba won back-to-back titles in 1975 and 1976 and Saturday's achievement ended Maccabi Tel Aviv's grip on the trophy for the past three seasons.

Maccabi, who finished as runners-up, two points behind Beersheba, crushed Maccabi Haifa 6-0 at home in a dress rehearsal of Tuesday's State Cup final, which will bring the season to a close.

Beersheba will contest the preliminary rounds of next season's Champions League. Maccabi Tel Aviv, third-placed Beitar Jerusalem, and Maccabi Haifa who finished in fourth place, will play in the preliminary stages of the Europa League.

Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Acre were relegated to the second division and Ashdod SC and Hapoel Ashkelon earned promotion to the top flight.

