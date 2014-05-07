JERUSALEM May 7 Ahmed Abed's extra-time goal earned Hapoel Kiryat Shmona a first ever Israeli State Cup with a 1-0 final win over second division Maccabi Netanya at the National Stadium in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Abed struck a low, powerful shot in the 97th minute to earn the coveted trophy for Kiryat Shmona, who hail from Israel's most northerly town close to the border with Lebanon.

Kiryat Shmona improved on last year's effort, when they lost in the final on penalties to Hapoel Ramat Gan.

They won their first league title the previous season and have dispelled critics who said their success would be sudden and short-lived.

Kiryat Shmona are certain of finishing either second or third in the Premier League behind champions Maccabi Tel Aviv, who secured the title on Saturday and will play in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Stephen Wood)