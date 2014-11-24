JERUSALEM Nov 24 An Israeli Football Association (IFA) tribunal has reduced the punishment given to Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv following violence this month that caused their derby match to be abandoned at halftime.

One point has been given back to each team, the IFA said, after an earlier ruling imposed a three-point deduction due to the Premier League fixture being halted with the score 1-1.

Hapoel and champions Maccabi share Bloomfield Stadium and will have to play their next three home Premier League games at a neutral venue.

Violence erupted in the Nov. 3 clash in the 33rd minute when a Hapoel supporter attacked Maccabi player Eran Zahavi.

Minutes earlier Zahavi had equalised with a penalty and produced a celebratory taunt of the opposition fans.

Zahavi tried to repel his attacker but then kicked back at him before the supporter was arrested. The fan has since been charged with several counts of assault and is awaiting trial.

Stunned for being sent off for retaliating, the player only left the pitch after a melee.

Play was restarted briefly but a further pitch invasion by fans of both sides forced the referee to abandon the match with the teams in the dressing room. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Tony Jimenez)