JERUSALEM Dec 1 Dror Kashtan, the most decorated coach in Israeli club football, has quit Premier League strugglers Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv.

Bnei Yehuda lost 1-0 at Ironi Nir Ramat Hasharon on Saturday to slump to the bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches, one point fewer than their opponents who chalked up their first victory of the season.

Kashtan led the club to a fourth-place finish last season but said on Sunday that he could not see a way to revive their fortunes in this campaign.

The 69-year-old has won six league titles, six State Cups and three Toto Cups with various teams during a 36-year coaching career.

Kashtan had an undistinguished four-year spell in charge of the national team from 2006 after replacing Avram Grant, failing to lead Israel to the finals of Euro 2008 or the 2010 World Cup. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Tony Jimenez)