JERUSALEM, April 28 Premier League Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv have named former Israel coach Dror Kashtan to lead them for the next two seasons in place of Yossi Abuksis who is joining Israel's set-up.

"In the coming two years Dror Kashtan will coach Bnei Yehuda, I met with him yesterday and we discussed details," the club's chief executive, Moshe Damaio, said after they beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in the league on Saturday.

Abuksis was last week named as assistant to national team coach Eli Guttman and will take up his post at the end of the season. Bnei Yehuda are third in the standings, a position that brings Europa League football next season.

Kashtan, 67, Israel's most decorated coach at club level, had an unsuccessful four-year spell in charge of the national team from 2006. He replaced Avram Grant but Israel failed to qualify for Euro 2008 or the 2010 World Cup finals.

Veteran Kashtan is returning to Bnei Yehuda after one season for a second spell at the club. This term he began work at Hapoel Tel Aviv but was sacked in January after a poor run of results and uninspiring performances. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Ken Ferris)