JERUSALEM, April 22 Maccabi Tel Aviv became Israeli champions for a record 20th time on Monday when they sealed the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Hapoel Ramat Hasharon.

The result gave Tel Aviv an unassailable 13-point lead over second-placed Maccabi Haifa with four matches remaining.

Maccabi will play in the preliminary rounds of next season's Champions League. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)