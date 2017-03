JERUSALEM May 22 Coach Oscar Garcia has left Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv for personal reasons, the club said on Wednesday.

Garcia, formerly the Barcelona youth team coach, was recruited by technical manager Jordi Cruyff at the start of the season just finished and led perennial underachievers Maccabi to their first league title in ten years.

The 40-year-old wrote a long letter of thanks to Maccabi which was published on the club's website (www.maccabi-tlv.co.il), to say he had not made his decision for sporting reasons.

"I have decided to step down as coach of the best team in Israel... I can assure all of you that my original intention was not to leave Maccabi, especially after winning the title and building a team," Garcia wrote. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Toby Davis)