JERUSALEM, March 19 Israeli Premier League strugglers Maccabi Netanya on Tuesday named Reuven Atar as their coach until the end of the season, a day after they sacked Tal Banin.

Atar led Netanya with moderate success between 2009 and the start of the current season before he took over at Maccabi Haifa, but his short tenure there was disastrous and he won just one match out of 10 and was ousted.

The diminutive Atar, 44, a former Haifa hero, was warmly welcomed to the club but they sunk into the relegation zone and it was left to his successor Arik Benado to rejuvenate the team.

With six matches remaining in the season, Atar must now try to save Netanya who occupy one of the two relegation places in what is expected to be a close fight between eight clubs to avoid the drop. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)