JERUSALEM May 7 Maccabi Petah Tikva will return to the Israeli Premier League after one season after finishing top of the second division, following a 4-2 win over Hapoel Jerusalem on Monday.

The victory gave Petah Tikva 71 points from 35 matches and put them in an unassailable position, seven points ahead of their nearest rivals with two matches remaining.

Hapoel Raanana and Hapoel Upper Nazareth, on 64 and 63 points respectively, are battling for the second promotion spot.

Petah Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv, lost both its Premier League clubs, Hapoel and Maccabi, last season but Hapoel's attempt to return to the top flight has faltered and they lie 21 points adrift of their city rivals. (Editing by Clare Fallon)