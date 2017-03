JERUSALEM, April 27 Hapoel Ramat Gan went down to the Israeli second division after losing 2-1 at Hapoel Akko on Saturday, the penultimate weekend of the season.

Ramat Gan are bottom of the table on 30 points, five adrift of Maccabi Netanya who occupy the second relegation spot.

The Premier League relegation battle has been one of the tightest for many seasons and Bnei Sakhnin, Akko, Hapoel Beer Sheva, Hapoel Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem will fight with Netanya to avoid the drop next Saturday.

Ramat Gan, who despite their poor results have played some of the most attractive soccer in the division, are through to the State Cup final against Hapoel Kiryat Shmona on May 8. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Tony Jimenez)