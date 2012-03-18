Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Israeli championship on Sunday. Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2
Saturday, March 17 Ashdod 3 Bnei Sakhnin 3 Hapoel Akko 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Ironi Rishon LeZion 1 Hapoel Haifa 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 1 Maccabi Netanya 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 30 19 9 2 42 15 66 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 30 14 10 6 53 27 49 3 Bnei Sakhnin 30 14 7 9 49 35 47 4 Ashdod 30 12 11 7 39 33 47 5 Maccabi Netanya 30 13 8 9 44 40 47 6 Maccabi Haifa 30 12 9 9 46 39 45 7 Maccabi Tel Aviv 30 13 5 12 41 32 44 8 Bnei Yehuda 29 11 10 8 37 25 43 ------------------------- 9 Hapoel Akko 30 10 8 12 41 37 38 10 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 30 9 10 11 29 38 37 11 Hapoel Haifa 30 8 8 14 33 38 32 12 Hapoel Beer Sheva 30 9 5 16 33 54 32 13 Beitar Jerusalem 29 9 6 14 20 38 31 14 Maccabi Petah Tikva 30 7 9 14 31 50 30 15 Ironi Rishon LeZion 30 6 9 15 34 54 27 16 Hapoel Petah Tikva 30 6 10 14 28 45 19 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Hapoel Tel Aviv deducted 3 points. Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Beitar Jerusalem v Bnei Yehuda (1730)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.