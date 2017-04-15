April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Maccabi Haifa 0 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 29 21 5 3 61 14 68 ------------------------- 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 30 20 5 5 53 20 65 3 Maccabi Petah Tikva 30 13 9 8 37 29 48 ------------------------- 4 Bnei Sakhnin 30 12 9 9 28 32 45 ------------------------- 5 Beitar Jerusalem * 29 12 10 7 40 30 44 6 Maccabi Haifa 30 11 8 11 33 35 41 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 17 Hapoel Beer Sheva v Beitar Jerusalem (1800)