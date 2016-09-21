Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Bnei Sakhnin 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 4 Maccabi Haifa 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 5 Beitar Jerusalem 4 1 3 0 9 6 6 6 Hapoel Haifa 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 8 Bnei Yehuda 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 9 Hapoel Ashkelon 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 10 Hapoel Kfar Saba 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 11 Bnei Sakhnin 5 1 1 3 2 8 4 12 Hapoel Tel Aviv 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 13 Ashdod 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 14 Hapoel Ra'anana 4 0 1 3 1 6 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona v Bnei Sakhnin (1500) Hapoel Kfar Saba v Ashdod (1500) Hapoel Ashkelon v Hapoel Ra'anana (1700) Hapoel Haifa v Beitar Jerusalem (1710) Sunday, September 25 Bnei Yehuda v Hapoel Beer Sheva (1700) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1800) Monday, September 26 Maccabi Petah Tikva v Maccabi Haifa (1730)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------