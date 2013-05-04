May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 34 24 5 5 74 25 77
-------------------------
2 Maccabi Haifa 33 17 10 6 56 28 61
3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 33 16 7 10 42 38 55
-------------------------
4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 34 13 11 10 43 36 50
-------------------------
5 Bnei Yehuda 33 14 7 12 45 38 49
6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 4 18 28 46 37
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon v Maccabi Haifa (1630)
Monday, May 6
Bnei Yehuda v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1700)