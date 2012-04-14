April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 14
Hapoel Haifa 2 Ironi Rishon LeZion 0
Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 2 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 10 12 36 43 43
2 Hapoel Akko 32 11 8 13 45 40 41
3 Beitar Jerusalem 32 12 6 14 27 41 40
4 Hapoel Haifa 33 10 8 15 38 41 38
5 Hapoel Beer Sheva 32 9 6 17 35 57 33
-------------------------
6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 32 8 9 15 34 54 30
7 Ironi Rishon LeZion 33 6 9 18 37 63 27
8 Hapoel Petah Tikva 33 7 11 15 33 50 23
-------------------------
Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points.
Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points.
Note: Maccabi Petah Tikva deducted 3 points.
6-8: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
Beitar Jerusalem v Hapoel Akko (1700)
Monday, April 16
Hapoel Beer Sheva v Maccabi Petah Tikva (1750)