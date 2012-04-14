Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 25 Audax Italiano 3 Huachipato 2 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Palestino 1 Universidad de Chile 0 Everton 0 Friday, February 24 O'Higgins 4 Cobresal 1 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Deportes Iquique 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportes Iquique 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 -----------