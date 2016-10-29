UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Ashdod 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 Maccabi Haifa 5 Hapoel Ashkelon 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 7 5 1 1 16 3 16 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 7 5 1 1 18 6 16 3 Maccabi Haifa 8 4 3 1 13 5 15 4 Maccabi Petah Tikva 7 4 2 1 12 10 14 5 Bnei Sakhnin 8 3 2 3 7 11 11 6 Beitar Jerusalem 7 2 4 1 10 10 10 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Haifa 8 3 0 5 12 12 9 8 Hapoel Ra'anana 8 2 3 3 5 7 9 9 Hapoel Tel Aviv 8 2 3 3 8 12 9 10 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 7 1 5 1 8 9 8 11 Hapoel Kfar Saba 8 2 2 4 7 10 8 12 Bnei Yehuda 7 1 3 3 6 12 6 13 Hapoel Ashkelon 8 1 3 4 4 14 6 14 Ashdod 8 0 4 4 4 9 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Maccabi Petah Tikva v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (1700) Hapoel Beer Sheva v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1900) Monday, October 31 Beitar Jerusalem v Bnei Yehuda (1830)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.