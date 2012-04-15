April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Israeli championship Relegation Group on Sunday
Beitar Jerusalem 1 Hapoel Akko 0
Saturday, April 14
Hapoel Haifa 2 Ironi Rishon LeZion 0
Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 2 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 10 12 36 43 43
2 Beitar Jerusalem 33 13 6 14 28 41 43
3 Hapoel Akko 33 11 8 14 45 41 41
4 Hapoel Haifa 33 10 8 15 38 41 38
5 Maccabi Petah Tikva 32 8 9 15 34 54 33
-------------------------
6 Hapoel Beer Sheva 32 9 6 17 35 57 33
7 Ironi Rishon LeZion 33 6 9 18 37 63 27
8 Hapoel Petah Tikva 33 7 11 15 33 50 23
-------------------------
Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points.
Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points.
6-8: Relegation
