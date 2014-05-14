May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 14
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 0
Maccabi Haifa 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2
Tuesday, May 13
Bnei Sakhnin 1 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 35 25 6 4 72 29 81
-------------------------
2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 35 20 7 8 55 32 67
3 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 35 18 10 7 57 34 64
4 Hapoel Tel Aviv 35 15 10 10 68 45 55
-------------------------
5 Maccabi Haifa 35 15 7 13 48 45 52
6 Bnei Sakhnin 35 13 8 14 36 43 47
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League