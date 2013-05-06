May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
Bnei Yehuda 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1
Sunday, May 5
Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 2 Maccabi Haifa 1
Saturday, May 4
Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 34 24 5 5 74 25 77
-------------------------
2 Maccabi Haifa 34 17 10 7 57 30 61
3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 34 17 7 10 43 38 58
-------------------------
4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 34 13 11 10 43 36 50
-------------------------
5 Bnei Yehuda 34 14 7 13 45 39 49
6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 34 12 4 18 30 47 40
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup