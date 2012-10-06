Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Preliminary round matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Bnei Yehuda 2 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 2 Hapoel Haifa 0 Maccabi Haifa 2 Hapoel Ramat Gan 0 Maccabi Netanya 1 Hapoel Akko 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2 Ashdod 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ashdod 6 5 0 1 12 4 15 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 5 0 1 13 6 15 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 5 4 0 1 6 1 12 4 Hapoel Akko 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 5 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 6 Bnei Yehuda 6 2 3 1 9 8 9 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 8 Maccabi Netanya 6 2 1 3 4 8 7 ------------------------- 9 Hapoel Beer Sheva 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 10 Hapoel Ramat Gan 6 1 2 3 6 8 5 11 Maccabi Haifa 6 1 2 3 5 7 5 12 Beitar Jerusalem 5 0 2 3 6 9 2 13 Hapoel Haifa 6 0 2 4 3 11 2 14 Bnei Sakhnin 6 0 2 4 5 14 2 1-6: Championship play-off 9-14: Relegation play-off
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.