Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Hapoel Tel Aviv 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 4 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 36 26 6 4 76 30 84 ------------------------- 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 36 20 8 8 56 33 68 3 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 36 18 10 8 59 38 64 4 Hapoel Tel Aviv 36 16 10 10 72 47 58 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Haifa 36 15 8 13 49 46 53 6 Bnei Sakhnin 36 13 8 15 37 47 47 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.