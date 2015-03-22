Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Beitar Jerusalem 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2 Maccabi Haifa 1 Saturday, March 21 Hapoel Beer Sheva 3 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 27 18 5 4 55 21 57 ------------------------- 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 27 15 7 5 50 24 52 3 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 27 13 8 6 41 29 47 ------------------------- 4 Beitar Jerusalem 27 11 10 6 40 30 43 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Petah Tikva 27 10 9 8 28 33 39 6 Maccabi Haifa 27 11 4 12 39 31 37 ------------------------- ** Deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.