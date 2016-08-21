Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Maccabi Petah Tikva 2 Beitar Jerusalem 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 3 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 Saturday, August 20 Bnei Yehuda 1 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Hapoel Ashkelon 3 Hapoel Haifa 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Hapoel Ra'anana 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Ashdod 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Hapoel Ashkelon 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Beitar Jerusalem 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 7 Bnei Sakhnin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Bnei Yehuda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maccabi Haifa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 11 Hapoel Haifa 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 12 Hapoel Ra'anana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Ashdod 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-8: Relegation play-off 11-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Maccabi Haifa v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1745)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)