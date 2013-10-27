Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Maccabi Haifa 0 Hapoel Haifa 1 Saturday, October 26 Ashdod 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Bnei Yehuda 0 HapoelRa'anana 0 Hapoel Akko 0 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 5 1 0 10 0 16 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 7 4 2 1 10 6 14 3 Hapoel Haifa 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 4 Bnei Sakhnin 6 3 3 0 9 3 12 5 Hapoel Tel Aviv 7 3 2 2 12 4 11 6 Beitar Jerusalem 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 8 HapoelRa'anana 7 2 4 1 8 7 10 9 Maccabi Haifa 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 10 Ashdod 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 11 Hapoel Akko 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 12 Maccabi Petah Tikva 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 13 Bnei Yehuda 7 1 1 5 7 13 4 14 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 7 0 0 7 2 20 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 Maccabi Tel Aviv v Bnei Sakhnin (1900)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.