April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Hapoel Kfar Saba 0
Saturday, April 22
Hapoel Ashkelon 1 Bnei Yehuda 0
Hapoel Haifa 1 Ashdod 1
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Hapoel Ra'anana 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 30 9 9 12 40 42 36
2 Hapoel Ra'anana 30 9 7 14 19 35 34
3 Hapoel Haifa 30 9 6 15 36 44 33
4 Ashdod 30 6 14 10 17 28 32
5 Bnei Yehuda 30 7 10 13 23 35 31
6 Hapoel Ashkelon 30 6 10 14 22 40 28
-------------------------
7 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 30 8 12 10 28 31 27
8 Hapoel Kfar Saba 30 4 10 16 17 39 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 9 points.
7-8: Relegation