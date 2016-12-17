Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Ashdod 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Bnei Yehuda 1 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 13 11 1 1 38 6 34 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 14 7 4 3 25 13 25 3 Maccabi Petah Tikva 14 5 7 2 19 17 22 4 Maccabi Haifa 13 5 6 2 17 9 21 5 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 14 4 7 3 19 16 19 6 Beitar Jerusalem 14 4 7 3 18 18 19 ------------------------- 7 Bnei Sakhnin 14 4 5 5 12 17 17 8 Hapoel Ra'anana 13 3 6 4 8 10 15 9 Hapoel Tel Aviv 13 3 6 4 11 15 15 10 Hapoel Kfar Saba 14 3 5 6 12 18 14 11 Hapoel Haifa 13 4 1 8 17 24 13 12 Ashdod 14 2 7 5 9 17 13 13 Bnei Yehuda 14 2 5 7 10 19 11 14 Hapoel Ashkelon 13 2 5 6 8 24 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Hapoel Haifa v Hapoel Ashkelon (1700) Hapoel Ra'anana v Hapoel Beer Sheva (1815) Monday, December 19 Hapoel Tel Aviv v Maccabi Haifa (1900)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------