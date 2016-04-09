RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Hapoel Akko 2 Hapoel Haifa 3 Hapoel Kfar Saba 0 Bnei Yehuda 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bnei Yehuda 29 11 6 12 30 37 39 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 28 10 6 12 27 32 36 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 28 8 9 11 21 31 33 4 Hapoel Akko 29 9 5 15 24 41 32 5 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 28 7 10 11 27 32 31 6 Hapoel Kfar Saba 29 7 9 13 19 35 30 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Haifa 29 6 11 12 31 41 29 R8 Maccabi Netanya 28 1 8 19 11 43 11 ------------------------- R - Relegated 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Maccabi Petah Tikva v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (1600) Maccabi Netanya v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1730)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.