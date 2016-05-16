Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Hapoel Akko 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Hapoel Haifa 1 Bnei Yehuda 1 Sunday, May 15 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Saturday, May 14 Maccabi Netanya 1 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Petah Tikva 33 13 7 13 34 35 46 2 Bnei Yehuda 33 13 7 13 37 43 46 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 33 10 12 11 30 37 42 4 Hapoel Kfar Saba 33 9 11 13 23 37 38 5 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 33 8 12 13 32 39 36 6 Hapoel Haifa 33 7 13 13 38 48 34 ------------------------- R7 Hapoel Akko 33 9 7 17 27 48 34 R8 Maccabi Netanya 33 1 9 23 14 50 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 7-8: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.