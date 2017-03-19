BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Bnei Yehuda 2 Saturday, March 18 Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Ashkelon 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 27 9 8 10 37 36 35 2 Hapoel Haifa 27 8 4 15 30 40 28 3 Bnei Yehuda 27 6 10 11 22 32 28 4 Ashdod 26 6 10 10 15 26 28 5 Hapoel Ra'anana 27 7 7 13 14 31 28 6 Hapoel Kfar Saba 26 4 9 13 17 34 21 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Ashkelon 27 4 9 14 19 40 21 8 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 27 6 11 10 21 28 20 ------------------------- * Deducted 9 points. 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 20 Ashdod v Hapoel Kfar Saba (1830)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)