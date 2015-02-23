Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Maccabi Haifa 2 Sunday, February 22 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Saturday, February 21 Ashdod 0 Hapoel Akko 0 Bnei Sakhnin 0 Hapoel Petah Tikva 0 Hapoel Haifa 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 HapoelRa'anana 1 Maccabi Netanya 4 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 23 15 5 3 49 19 48 2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 23 13 8 2 39 22 47 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 23 12 6 5 42 22 42 4 Maccabi Petah Tikva 23 9 7 7 26 29 34 5 Beitar Jerusalem 23 7 10 6 34 29 31 6 HapoelRa'anana 23 8 7 8 22 19 31 ------------------------- 7 Maccabi Netanya 23 8 5 10 32 40 29 8 Maccabi Haifa 23 8 4 11 33 28 28 9 Bnei Sakhnin 23 6 9 8 30 33 27 10 Hapoel Tel Aviv** 23 7 7 9 23 29 26 11 Ashdod 23 6 8 9 26 35 26 12 Hapoel Haifa 23 7 4 12 19 36 25 13 Hapoel Petah Tikva 23 5 7 11 28 40 22 14 Hapoel Akko 23 2 9 12 16 38 15 ------------------------- ** Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.