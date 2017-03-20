March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 20
Ashdod 0 Hapoel Kfar Saba 0
Sunday, March 19
Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Bnei Yehuda 2
Saturday, March 18
Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Ashkelon 4
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 27 9 8 10 37 36 35
2 Ashdod 27 6 11 10 15 26 29
3 Hapoel Haifa 27 8 4 15 30 40 28
4 Bnei Yehuda 27 6 10 11 22 32 28
5 Hapoel Ra'anana 27 7 7 13 14 31 28
6 Hapoel Kfar Saba 27 4 10 13 17 34 22
-------------------------
7 Hapoel Ashkelon 27 4 9 14 19 40 21
8 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 27 6 11 10 21 28 20
-------------------------
* Deducted 9 points.
7-8: Relegation