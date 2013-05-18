Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Maccabi Haifa 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 35 25 5 5 78 27 80 ------------------------- 2 Maccabi Haifa 36 19 10 7 62 33 67 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 36 17 7 12 47 45 58 ------------------------- 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 36 14 11 11 45 38 53 ------------------------- 5 Bnei Yehuda 35 15 7 13 47 40 52 6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 36 12 4 20 31 50 40 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 20 Maccabi Tel Aviv v Bnei Yehuda (1750)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.