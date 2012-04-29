Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship relegation group on Sunday. Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Saturday, April 28 Hapoel Akko 0 Hapoel Haifa 0 Hapoel Petah Tikva 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Ironi Rishon LeZion 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Beitar Jerusalem 34 14 6 14 29 41 46 2 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 34 11 10 13 36 44 43 3 Hapoel Akko 34 11 9 14 45 41 42 4 Hapoel Haifa 34 10 9 15 38 41 39 5 Hapoel Beer Sheva 34 11 6 17 37 57 39 ------------------------- 6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 34 9 9 16 35 55 33 R7 Ironi Rishon LeZion 34 6 9 19 37 64 27 R8 Hapoel Petah Tikva 34 7 11 16 33 51 23 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Maccabi Petah Tikva deducted 3 points. R - Relegated 6-8: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.