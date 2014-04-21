Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Hapoel Haifa 1 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Saturday, April 19 Ashdod 1 Hapoel Akko 0 Bnei Yehuda 1 HapoelRa'anana 3 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 4 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ashdod 30 10 7 13 33 38 37 2 Beitar Jerusalem 30 10 6 14 25 30 36 3 HapoelRa'anana 30 8 10 12 28 37 34 4 Hapoel Haifa 30 9 7 14 29 40 34 5 Hapoel Akko 30 6 12 12 26 40 30 6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 30 8 6 16 27 53 30 ------------------------- 7 Bnei Yehuda 30 6 9 15 30 43 27 8 Maccabi Petah Tikva 30 5 9 16 31 56 24 7-8: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)