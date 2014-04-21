Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Saturday, April 19 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1 Maccabi Haifa 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 31 23 5 3 64 22 74 ------------------------- 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 31 19 6 6 52 26 63 3 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 31 15 10 6 48 30 55 ------------------------- 4 Hapoel Tel Aviv 31 13 9 9 60 40 48 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Haifa 31 14 5 12 42 39 47 6 Bnei Sakhnin 31 13 7 11 35 36 46 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)