Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Hapoel Akko 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Saturday, January 30 Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Kfar Saba 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Bnei Yehuda 1 Hapoel Ra'anana 1 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Netanya 0 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 21 16 3 2 38 13 51 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 20 15 2 3 45 15 47 3 Beitar Jerusalem 20 10 5 5 24 16 35 4 Hapoel Ra'anana 21 9 5 7 26 24 32 5 Maccabi Haifa 21 7 7 7 23 20 28 6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 21 8 4 9 21 21 28 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 21 6 9 6 25 23 27 8 Bnei Yehuda 21 7 6 8 23 29 27 9 Hapoel Kfar Saba 21 6 8 7 15 20 26 10 Bnei Sakhnin 21 7 4 10 23 23 25 11 Hapoel Haifa 21 5 8 8 22 29 23 12 Hapoel Tel Aviv 21 5 6 10 13 26 21 13 Hapoel Akko 21 5 4 12 11 31 19 14 Maccabi Netanya 21 1 7 13 8 27 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 1 Beitar Jerusalem v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1855)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0