UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Ashdod 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Bnei Yehuda 0 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Hapoel Haifa 0 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Maccabi Haifa 3 HapoelRa'anana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 20 16 2 2 45 13 50 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 20 14 5 1 37 13 47 3 Maccabi Haifa 21 11 3 7 31 24 36 4 Hapoel Tel Aviv 20 10 4 6 39 23 34 5 Bnei Sakhnin 21 9 7 5 26 19 34 6 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 21 9 6 6 32 25 33 ------------------------- 7 Ashdod 21 8 5 8 21 24 29 8 Hapoel Haifa 21 7 5 9 22 29 26 9 Beitar Jerusalem 21 6 6 9 18 25 24 10 HapoelRa'anana 21 4 8 9 17 26 20 11 Hapoel Akko 20 4 7 9 16 28 19 12 Maccabi Petah Tikva 21 3 7 11 21 37 16 13 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 21 4 4 13 13 39 16 14 Bnei Yehuda 21 3 5 13 21 34 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Maccabi Tel Aviv v Hapoel Beer Sheva (1850) Monday, February 10 Hapoel Akko v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1745)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,