May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Sunday, May 10 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Saturday, May 9 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 33 20 9 4 65 26 67 ------------------------- 2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 33 17 10 6 48 31 61 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 33 16 11 6 58 33 59 ------------------------- 4 Beitar Jerusalem 33 11 13 9 43 38 46 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Haifa 33 12 8 13 43 35 44 6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 33 10 12 11 30 39 42 ------------------------- ** Deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup