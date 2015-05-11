May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1
Sunday, May 10
Beitar Jerusalem 1 Maccabi Haifa 1
Saturday, May 9
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 33 20 9 4 65 26 67
-------------------------
2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 33 17 10 6 48 31 61
3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 33 16 11 6 58 33 59
-------------------------
4 Beitar Jerusalem 33 11 13 9 43 38 46
-------------------------
5 Maccabi Haifa 33 12 8 13 43 35 44
6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 33 10 12 11 30 39 42
-------------------------
** Deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup