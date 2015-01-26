UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Monday Monday, January 26 Maccabi Netanya 2 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Sunday, January 25 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Saturday, January 24 Ashdod 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Hapoel Akko 0 HapoelRa'anana 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Hapoel Petah Tikva 0 Maccabi Haifa 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Hapoel Haifa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv * 19 14 3 2 43 13 43 2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 19 12 6 1 33 15 42 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 19 10 5 4 34 16 35 4 Beitar Jerusalem 19 5 9 5 25 22 24 5 HapoelRa'anana 19 6 6 7 16 15 24 6 Ashdod 19 6 6 7 24 26 24 ------------------------- 7 Maccabi Petah Tikva 19 6 6 7 20 28 24 8 Maccabi Netanya 19 7 3 9 23 32 24 9 Maccabi Haifa 19 7 2 10 26 25 23 10 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 19 6 6 7 19 23 22 11 Hapoel Haifa 19 6 4 9 13 28 22 12 Bnei Sakhnin 19 4 8 7 26 30 20 13 Hapoel Petah Tikva 19 4 5 10 23 35 17 14 Hapoel Akko 19 2 7 10 16 33 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.