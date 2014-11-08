UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Ashdod 1 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3 Maccabi Haifa 1 Hapoel Akko 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 8 6 2 0 17 4 20 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 8 5 3 0 17 7 18 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 5 0 1 19 7 15 4 Beitar Jerusalem 8 2 5 1 8 6 11 5 HapoelRa'anana 7 3 1 3 11 9 10 6 Hapoel Tel Aviv 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 ------------------------- 7 Maccabi Petah Tikva 7 3 1 3 9 16 10 8 Maccabi Haifa 8 3 0 5 9 12 9 9 Maccabi Netanya 7 2 2 3 13 13 8 10 Hapoel Akko 8 1 4 3 8 13 7 11 Hapoel Haifa 8 2 1 5 5 13 7 12 Bnei Sakhnin 7 1 3 3 11 14 6 13 Ashdod 8 1 3 4 10 15 6 14 Hapoel Petah Tikva 8 2 0 6 11 19 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 HapoelRa'anana v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1815) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Maccabi Netanya (1855) Monday, November 10 Bnei Sakhnin v Maccabi Petah Tikva (1730)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
