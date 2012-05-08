Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship relegation group on Tuesday. Beitar Jerusalem 0 Hapoel Haifa 0 Hapoel Akko 1 Maccabi Petah Tikva 2 Hapoel Petah Tikva 2 Ironi Rishon LeZion 0 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Beitar Jerusalem 36 15 7 14 31 41 50 2 Hapoel Akko 36 12 9 15 49 44 45 3 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 36 11 12 13 37 45 45 4 Hapoel Haifa 36 10 11 15 39 42 41 5 Hapoel Beer Sheva 36 11 7 18 38 60 40 ------------------------- 6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 36 11 9 16 39 57 39 R7 Ironi Rishon LeZion 36 6 9 21 38 68 27 R8 Hapoel Petah Tikva 36 8 11 17 35 53 26 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Maccabi Petah Tikva deducted 3 points. R - Relegated 6-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 12 Hapoel Beer Sheva v Beitar Jerusalem Hapoel Haifa v Hapoel Petah Tikva Ironi Rishon LeZion v Hapoel Akko Maccabi Petah Tikva v Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)