May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship champions group on Tuesday. Bnei Sakhnin 1 Ashdod 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1 Maccabi Netanya 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 35 21 10 4 46 22 73 ------------------------- 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 36 16 13 7 62 34 58 3 Bnei Yehuda 35 15 11 9 48 31 56 ------------------------- 4 Maccabi Netanya 36 16 8 12 51 46 56 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Haifa 35 15 9 11 54 43 54 6 Maccabi Tel Aviv 35 15 7 13 49 37 52 7 Ashdod 36 13 12 11 42 43 51 8 Bnei Sakhnin 36 15 7 14 58 50 50 ------------------------- C - Champion Note: Hapoel Tel Aviv deducted 3 points. Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 9 Bnei Yehuda v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1600) Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona v Maccabi Haifa (1600) Saturday, May 12 Ashdod v Bnei Yehuda Maccabi Haifa v Hapoel Tel Aviv Maccabi Netanya v Bnei Sakhnin Maccabi Tel Aviv v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona