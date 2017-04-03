April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
Hapoel Ashkelon 0 Ashdod 0
Sunday, April 2
Hapoel Kfar Saba 0 Hapoel Ra'anana 2
Saturday, April 1
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Hapoel Haifa 2
Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Bnei Yehuda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 28 9 8 11 37 38 35
2 Hapoel Haifa 28 9 4 15 32 40 31
3 Hapoel Ra'anana 28 8 7 13 16 31 31
4 Ashdod 28 6 12 10 15 26 30
5 Bnei Yehuda 28 6 10 12 22 34 28
6 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 28 7 11 10 23 28 23
-------------------------
7 Hapoel Kfar Saba 28 4 10 14 17 36 22
8 Hapoel Ashkelon 28 4 10 14 19 40 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 9 points.
7-8: Relegation