April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Beitar Jerusalem 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0
Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Haifa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 28 19 5 4 58 22 60
-------------------------
2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 29 15 8 6 52 28 53
3 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 28 14 8 6 42 29 50
-------------------------
4 Beitar Jerusalem 29 11 11 7 40 31 44
-------------------------
5 Maccabi Haifa 29 12 5 12 41 32 41
6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 29 10 10 9 28 34 40
-------------------------
** Deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 13
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1755)