April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Bnei Yehuda 1 Hapoel Kfar Saba 0
Hapoel Haifa 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3
Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Hapoel Ashkelon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 28 9 8 11 37 38 35
2 Hapoel Haifa 29 9 5 15 35 43 32
3 Bnei Yehuda 29 7 10 12 23 34 31
4 Hapoel Ra'anana 29 8 7 14 16 33 31
5 Ashdod 28 6 12 10 15 26 30
6 Hapoel Ashkelon 29 5 10 14 21 40 25
-------------------------
7 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 29 7 12 10 26 31 24
8 Hapoel Kfar Saba 29 4 10 15 17 37 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 9 points.
7-8: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Ashdod v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (1600)