UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Sunday, November 27 Bnei Yehuda 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 Hapoel Kfar Saba 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Saturday, November 26 Ashdod 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Hapoel Haifa 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 4 Hapoel Ashkelon 1 Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 11 9 1 1 30 5 28 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 11 6 2 3 20 10 20 3 Maccabi Haifa 11 5 5 1 16 6 20 4 Maccabi Petah Tikva 11 5 4 2 16 14 19 5 Beitar Jerusalem 11 3 6 2 14 14 15 6 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 11 3 5 3 15 14 14 ------------------------- 7 Bnei Sakhnin 11 4 2 5 9 14 14 8 Hapoel Ra'anana 11 3 4 4 6 8 13 9 Hapoel Haifa 11 4 1 6 15 18 13 10 Ashdod 11 2 5 4 7 10 11 11 Hapoel Tel Aviv 11 2 5 4 9 14 11 12 Hapoel Kfar Saba 11 3 2 6 9 15 11 13 Bnei Yehuda 11 2 4 5 9 16 10 14 Hapoel Ashkelon 11 1 4 6 7 24 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.