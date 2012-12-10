Soccer-Atletico ease past Leverkusen 4-2 to take control of tie
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Preliminary round matches on Monday Monday, December 10 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3 Sunday, December 9 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Hapoel Akko 0 Saturday, December 8 Bnei Yehuda 2 Ashdod 0 Hapoel Ramat Gan 1 Hapoel Haifa 1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 Maccabi Netanya 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 13 9 1 3 27 13 28 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 13 9 1 3 20 8 28 3 Ashdod 12 7 1 4 17 10 22 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 13 6 3 4 17 15 21 5 Beitar Jerusalem 13 5 4 4 21 18 19 6 Bnei Yehuda 13 5 4 4 17 14 19 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Beer Sheva 13 4 7 2 15 14 19 8 Maccabi Haifa 13 4 5 4 13 13 17 ------------------------- 9 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 13 4 3 6 16 19 15 10 Hapoel Akko 12 3 5 4 13 14 14 11 Maccabi Netanya 13 3 3 7 10 19 12 12 Hapoel Ramat Gan 13 2 5 6 15 18 11 13 Bnei Sakhnin 13 2 5 6 12 23 11 14 Hapoel Haifa 13 1 5 7 6 21 8 1-6: Championship play-off 9-14: Relegation play-off
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Tuesday 25 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (D
LONDON, Feb 21 The Sutton United goalkeeper filmed eating a pie while on the substitutes bench during his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal quit the club in tears on Tuesday after admitting a "costly error of judgment", Sutton's manager said.