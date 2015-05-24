May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv** 34 21 9 4 67 27 70
-------------------------
2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 35 18 10 7 52 34 64
3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 35 16 11 8 59 40 59
4 Beitar Jerusalem 34 12 13 9 45 39 49
-------------------------
5 Maccabi Haifa 34 13 8 13 47 35 47
6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 34 10 12 12 31 41 42
-------------------------
C - Champion
** Deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Beitar Jerusalem v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1755)
Maccabi Petah Tikva v Maccabi Haifa (1755)