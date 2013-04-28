April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0
Saturday, April 27
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Bnei Yehuda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 32 23 4 5 71 23 73
-------------------------
2 Maccabi Haifa 32 17 9 6 54 26 60
3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 33 16 7 10 42 38 55
-------------------------
4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 33 13 11 9 43 35 50
-------------------------
5 Bnei Yehuda 33 14 7 12 45 38 49
6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 4 18 28 46 37
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 29
Maccabi Haifa v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1750)