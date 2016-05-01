May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Beitar Jerusalem 0 Bnei Sakhnin 3 Saturday, April 30 Maccabi Haifa 2 Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 32 23 7 2 60 21 76 ------------------------- 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 32 22 7 3 67 23 73 3 Beitar Jerusalem 33 17 6 10 44 32 57 ------------------------- 4 Bnei Sakhnin 33 13 8 12 44 35 47 ------------------------- 5 Maccabi Haifa 33 12 11 10 42 35 47 6 Hapoel Ra'anana 33 11 7 15 35 44 40 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv v Hapoel Beer Sheva (1755)